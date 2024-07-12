Customers injured
Brawl in Viennese supermarket – customers injured
A brawl in a supermarket in Vienna-Meidling caused quite a stir. A group of men left a trail of destruction through the aisles. Fruit and vegetables were used as projectiles. In the end, the police had to intervene.
Cinematic scenes took place in a popular supermarket in Vienna-Meidling. A group of would-be Rambos literally tore the store apart. A total of three men aged 22, 23 and 25 were involved. According to the Vienna police, they started shouting and throwing food around for no apparent reason. A customer (36) and his partner were suddenly attacked and injured - they were taken to hospital.
Employees not involved in the brawl
The incident took place on July 4 at around 7 pm. A witness pulled out his cell phone and took a video. Since then, it has been circulating on social media and has left people speechless. The men attacked each other using kicking techniques and grappling holds from martial arts. Fruit and vegetables were used as projectiles. Employees were not involved and did not intervene. They alerted the police.
Damage worth around 500 euros
The brawl started in the vegetable section and continued through the entire supermarket to the checkout. In just a few minutes, 500 euros worth of food was destroyed, reports Hannes Glavanovits, advertising manager at Spar.
"The damage to the goods amounted to around 500 euros."
Hannes Glavanovits, Werbeleiter Spar
One of the attackers was heavily intoxicated
The trio was then reported to the police. One of the men was provisionally arrested due to his intoxication and aggressive behavior. "The motive of the men is unclear for the time being, the interrogations are still pending," police spokesman Markus Dittrich told the Krone.
