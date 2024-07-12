Selensky counters: “I’m better than Putin”

Scholz and Macron defend Biden

Support came from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. "Slips of the tongue happen and if you always watch everyone, you will find enough of them," said Scholz. At the same time, he objected that this did not change what the US President had said. Macron said that his own meeting with Biden on Wednesday had been "detailed and precise". It could happen to anyone and everyone to make a promise, including him.