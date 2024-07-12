Biden slip of the tongue
Selensky counters: “I’m better than Putin”
US President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi as "President Putin" at the NATO summit (see video above). However, the latter is likely to have forgiven him for the faux pas - at least he jokingly countered on stage with the words "I'm better".
"I now hand over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen: President Putin," Biden said on Thursday. As he turned away from the podium, the 81-year-old realized the mistake. He corrected himself and said apologetically that he was so focused on defeating Putin.
Scholz and Macron defend Biden
Support came from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. "Slips of the tongue happen and if you always watch everyone, you will find enough of them," said Scholz. At the same time, he objected that this did not change what the US President had said. Macron said that his own meeting with Biden on Wednesday had been "detailed and precise". It could happen to anyone and everyone to make a promise, including him.
Trump referred to as vice president
However, Biden did not just make one promise, he also referred to his rival Donald Trump as Vice President. He had previously been asked how he felt about Kamala Harris, the actual vice president, as a presidential candidate. "Great job, Joe" commented Biden sarcastically.
You can see a video of the slip of the tongue here.
Some of Biden's advisors are no longer convinced that the 81-year-old can win the presidential election in November. According to media reports, they have already been looking for ways to convince the politician to withdraw in recent days. The White House, on the other hand, denied that the team was not united behind the Democrat.
Not everyone has confidence in Harris
Biden himself doubts the ability of his Vice President Kamala Harris to win over centrist voters. Some Democrats also have little confidence in her. "I don't think this puts us in a better position to win than with a tarnished Joe Biden," they said. "He'll never recover from this. He needs to drop out," said an unnamed representative from Biden's campaign team.
