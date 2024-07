Traditional inn in the city has a new landlord

Well-informed Krone readers have known for almost a month that the Gasthaus Fischerhäusl on the banks of the Danube in Urfahr is finally being brought back to life. At that time, neo-landlord Ümit Mete promised to reopen the "Danube jewel" with its dream guest garden, which Brau-Union sales director Josef Paukenhaider had already raved about, in July. The gastronomy expert kept his word - the traditional restaurant opened its doors yesterday.