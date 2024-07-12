Emotional message from terminally ill former team boss

"Nobody was closer"

Now Sven-Göran Eriksson, England team manager from 2001 to 2006, has also spoken out in a letter published in the Telegraph. "The job of England coach comes with enormous pressure. You hear so much about 1966 and Sir Alf Ramsey's team. You know how great the expectations are on you to end all those years of pain. I felt it. Sir Bobby Robson felt it. Any of the 13 managers since Sir Alf will have felt it," said the 76-year-old, who is terminally ill with pancreatic disease. "None of us made it, no one was closer than Gareth Southgate."