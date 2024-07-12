"Told Cole"
“I swear”! England hero reveals prophecy
England striker Ollie Watkins has become the hero of the Three Lions with his goal to make it 2:1 in the European Championship semi-final against the Netherlands. Shortly before his substitution, he had a premonition and shared it with teammate Cole Palmer, who would eventually play a key role.
Watkins and Palmer warmed up together and waited impatiently for their chance to play in the European Championship semi-final. The duo were finally substituted shortly before the end of normal time. The rest is history: In the 90th minute, Palmer played the ball to Watkins, who finished coolly and England progressed to the European Championship final against Spain.
The whole of England celebrated the duo, especially Watkins. It was a soccer fairytale that few could have imagined in this form. But Watkins himself did, as he told media representatives after the game: "I swear on my life, on my children's lives, that I said to Cole Palmer before the game that we'd come in tonight and you'd put a goal on me."
The whole island longs for the title
A fulfilled prophecy that is now making its rounds on the island. Hopes are high that the Three Lions will finally win their first major title since the 1966 World Cup at home. The team and coach have recently been criticized for their unconvincing performances. In the final against Spain on Sunday (9pm), however, they want to silence all critics once and for all.
Reactions to Watkins have been refreshingly positive. "He waited, he was patient. What he did was outstanding and he deserved it," said captain Harry Kane, who was impressed by his team-mate. The British press also sees the new "joker" as suddenly increasing the chances of winning the title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
