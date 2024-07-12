Reaction cost lives
October massacre: Israeli army admits failure
An internal investigation by the Israeli army has identified a colossal failure in the run-up to the October massacre. The example of Kibbutz Beeri illustrates the initial excessive demands.
"The commission of inquiry finds that the Israeli armed forces failed in their mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Beeri," the published report states.
Terrorists from Hamas and other groups from the Gaza Strip attacked several kibbutzim, villages and towns as well as a music festival in southern Israel on October 7. They killed more than 1200 people and took another 250 hostages to Gaza.
The army was completely taken by surprise
The Israeli security forces and political decision-makers were taken completely by surprise on the day of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.
In Kibbutz Beeri alone, close to the Gaza border, the terrorists killed 101 civilians. They abducted a further 30 to the Gaza Strip, 11 of whom are still in Hamas hands. 31 members of the security forces were killed in the fighting with the murderous invaders.
Hamas raged for hours
Survivors of the Beeri massacre had complained that the army only arrived at the scene hours after the attack began. The residents and a small contingent of the kibbutz's own armed security service were left to fend for themselves for hours.
The internal army report praised the courage of the kibbutz residents and their security service. Their efforts were decisive in "stabilizing the situation in the first hours of the battle and preventing the attack from spreading to other parts of the kibbutz".
Political failure too
The unprecedented massacre by the Islamist Hamas and its allies triggered the Gaza war. Survivors of the Beeri kibbutz welcomed the report, but at the same time criticized its limitation to the role of the army. Rather, it is also about clarifying the responsibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. So far, he has stubbornly refused to give an account of his own possible failings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.