From TikTok to "Vogue"

JFK’s only grandson Jack causes a big stir

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 07:15

"He's the KEN of the Kennedys." Fans rave about John F. and Jackie Kennedy's only grandson. Jack Schlossberg is now in the global spotlight for the first time after being hired by Vogue magazine as a political correspondent.

In a statement, the 31-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg announced: "My family has always been committed to the common good. This inspires me to do my part in my own way. I have big dreams, but I am convinced that I can already have a big impact today."

The Harvard University graduate, who describes himself as a "gobshite", has gone viral in recent years as TikToker. He wants to comment on the presidential race for "Vogue" in the same light-hearted way: "You can't just bombard people with bad stuff. You have to approach things that are important to you with a positive attitude and good energy."

His strategy is to present even serious issues in a funny and entertaining way.

By his own admission, Schlossberg is politically "left-progressive". However, it is not his attitude but his look that has made his new "Vogue" job a talking point on social media. The magazine's Instagram page, which shows Schlossberg rolling around on the floor in front of the photocopier in his new office, has been flooded with comments from love-struck followers.

From "I would risk the Kennedy curse for him" (early deaths from accidents, drugs or assassinations), to "I can be his Marilyn" and "He belongs on the cover and not at the desk".

Private life remains under lock and key
However, John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg keeps his love life a secret. When asked whether he was in a relationship, he responded in his story with "No comment". In the past, he was rumored to have a secret romance with singer Selena Gomez.

Schlossberg, who bears the first name and nickname of his grandfather JFK, reminds many of his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. All that is known about his private life is that he loves water sports and ballet and always has fresh flowers at home.

Christian Thiele
