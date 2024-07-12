Ex-professional blows his top
Undeservedly in the final? England a “sh*** team”
Although England have not yet fully convinced at the European Championship tournament, Harry Kane and Co. are in the final. A fact that causes a lot of trouble for former footballer Rafael van der Vaart. "What a sh*** team," was his harsh verdict.
It wasn't class, but a bit of luck and a lot of morale that took England to the final. In the semi-final against the Netherlands (2:1) on Wednesday, 'joker' Ollie Watkins was the match-winner with a last-minute goal.
From Rafael van der Vaart's point of view, it was a more than fortunate victory. "What a sh*t team they are. At some point, they didn't want to do anything," the former Holland professional grumbled on TV station NOS. "They have such good players on the pitch. We didn't do much either. We had a few chances. There could have been so much more in it."
Alittle dance and a big dream
While the Netherlands have to travel home, England only need one more win to win the long-awaited title. Team boss Gareth Southgate roared his delight and spontaneously performed a little dance on the pitch.
The fans were already singing the tournament classic "Three Lions" with the concrete prospect of the permanent slogan "It's coming home" finally coming true and the period of suffering coming to an end. One thing is certain: Van der Vaart will not be rooting for England in the final against Spain ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
