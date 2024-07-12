"Crown heart man"
Which association absolutely must be on stage?
Our society thrives on people who selflessly work for the good of others. These everyday heroes deserve to be put in the spotlight. Nominate the clubs that stand out in particular for the "Krone" Heart Man campaign!
There are associations in every corner of our country that put their heart and soul into helping others. Whether it's the neighborhood association that cares for the elderly, the youth group that puts a smile on children's faces, or the environmental initiative that works to protect our natural environment - these associations do immeasurably valuable work. They give us hope and show that charity and solidarity are deeply rooted in our society. With the "Krone" Herzensmensch campaign, we want to tell precisely these stories and give a platform to people who work hard for the common good every day.
No limits on nominations
It doesn't matter whether the club is large or small, whether it has been around for a long time or has only just been founded - every club that is committed to helping others is a heartfelt club. Perhaps you know a sports club that promotes integration or an art club that builds cultural bridges with its projects? Animal welfare organizations that work tirelessly for the welfare of our animal friends also deserve our recognition. By registering these associations for the "Krone" Heart People campaign, we are giving them the attention they deserve and at the same time inspiring others to get involved too. The winners will receive up to 5000 euros as a thank you!
This is how it works:
Registering for the "Krone" Herzensmensch campaign is very simple: until July 21, you can nominate your "Herzensmensch" association online, via e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at or by postcard to "Kärntner Krone", Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt, with the keyword "Herzensmensch"; please include a detailed explanation, name and contact details of the nominee and the nominator. Take part!
