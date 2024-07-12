Which association absolutely must be on stage?

No limits on nominations

It doesn't matter whether the club is large or small, whether it has been around for a long time or has only just been founded - every club that is committed to helping others is a heartfelt club. Perhaps you know a sports club that promotes integration or an art club that builds cultural bridges with its projects? Animal welfare organizations that work tirelessly for the welfare of our animal friends also deserve our recognition. By registering these associations for the "Krone" Heart People campaign, we are giving them the attention they deserve and at the same time inspiring others to get involved too. The winners will receive up to 5000 euros as a thank you!