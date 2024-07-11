"There is no reason for anyone to break the law. Anyone who does so loses their protection status and must be deported." He was pleased that the Constitutional Court had decided to also carry out deportations to Afghanistan. This has already been possible to Syria for a year. "We have taken measures against family reunification, as well as against illegal migration. Just a year ago, we had around 800 illegal border crossings between Hungary and Austria every week. These have been reduced by 93 percent," the Chancellor summarized.