Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer did not come up with hackneyed phrases at the press conference on Thursday morning at the "Flint" hotel in Dornbirn. He patiently answered questions on a wide range of topics, had solutions ready and came across as authentic.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) presented his plan for Austria, which revolves around the three topics of family, performance and security, as part of a tour of Austria. "The aim of these regional conferences is to talk to mayors, local councillors and party leaders. They are the ones who have the strongest feeling for the issues that move people," explained Nehammer.
Financial aid for municipalities
In addition to various aid packages for the financially hard-pressed municipalities, the topics discussed included refugees and migration. A topic that had sparked new discussions following the death of a German police officer at the hands of an Afghan. When asked about measures to provide better support for people undergoing asylum procedures, Nehammer referred to the now very short procedures in Austria.
"There is no reason for anyone to break the law. Anyone who does so loses their protection status and must be deported." He was pleased that the Constitutional Court had decided to also carry out deportations to Afghanistan. This has already been possible to Syria for a year. "We have taken measures against family reunification, as well as against illegal migration. Just a year ago, we had around 800 illegal border crossings between Hungary and Austria every week. These have been reduced by 93 percent," the Chancellor summarized.
Once the asylum procedure has been completed in a North African country, the smugglers' business model has come to an end and with it the deaths in the Mediterranean.
Karl Nehammer
In order to stop illegal migration, Nehammer wants to focus on destroying the business model of organized crime. "This works by carrying out the asylum procedure in third countries or bringing illegal immigrants to third countries for the procedure. The mafia's current promise is: we will drag you across the EU's external border via dangerous routes, then you will apply for asylum and be granted permanent residence, as the saying goes. Once the asylum procedure is completed in a North African country, this business model is over and the deaths in the Mediterranean will end."
Nehammer expects those whose asylum application is approved to recognize the culture and values. "Freedom, diversity, equality - these are crucial factors for a society to grow."
Sensible proposal
The "Vorarlberg Code" is a sensible proposal. Nehammer commented on the objection that the Vorarlberg ÖVP is coming up against legal limits when it comes to implementation, saying: "We should not be accused of being a constitutional state. That's why it's not so easy to implement things quickly, even if the pressure of expectation is high."
The bottom line is that it is right to discuss issues politically and to see where legal changes are necessary. "People have the right to demand solutions from us. If these are lacking, there is a lack of trust in the political center and the radical fringes grow."
