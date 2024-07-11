Anniversary show
From canceled boxing match to Starnacht highlight
25 years of Starnacht - what began in Carinthia is now a perennial favorite in the world of entertainment shows; live at its original venue on Lake Wörthersee, in the Wachau and on Lake Neusiedl and on television via ORF and the German ARD. This format has a format and now fills more than one weekend.
The organizers actually had completely different, literally more powerful plans for 19 July 2000 at Lake Wörthersee: a boxing world championship was supposed to take place in the Werzer Seearena in Pörtschach. But then came the supposed event disaster: the TV partner at the time, RTL, changed its mind and backed out at short notice.
So a virtue was made of necessity - and a music show was spontaneously stomped out of the ground. And Starnacht am Wörthersee began its successful run.
No wonder. Even at the first show in Pörtschach, the organizers succeeded in bringing well-known pop stars on stage. In addition to local hero Udo Jürgens, Jürgen Drews, opera queen Sarah Brightman and Vicky Leandros provided a unique musical program. And not only for the guests in the audience, but also for the countless pop fans in front of the TV screens.
The ratings spoke volumes
The premiere show in 2000 hit like a bomb - and in retrospect was definitely more entertaining than sportsmen and women banging their fists around. The ratings spoke volumes and ensured that Starnacht became a unique brand in German-speaking show business over the years. And music stars - whether national or international - vie for the chance to perform on the Starnacht stage. Especially as it was the springboard to a great career for many of the current greats.
As was the case for Andreas Gabalier, who celebrated his first appearance on such a major TV music show in Pörtschach in 2011. One year later, in 2012, Starnacht hoisted its sails - and for the first time with the lake stage in or in front of the east bay. Since then, history has been written on dry ground year after year.
Tickets for Starnacht
There are still tickets left for tomorrow's "Day 1", normal standing room and "Front of Stage". Likewise for the concert on Sunday by "Fanta 4", which starts at 7 pm - and ends before the European Championship final. Tickets at www.ip-media.tv.
The folk rock'n'roller completes the Star Night line-up
Andreas Gabalier is extending his stay in Carinthia after his concert and will be performing live at Starnacht.
Last week he turned the Starnacht Arena into a cauldron with 8,000 fans and was so enthusiastic about it that he extended his stay in Carinthia for a few more days so that he could also be there at the Starnacht on Lake Wörthersee - tomorrow and on Saturday. "The atmosphere in this fantastic arena right on the lake is sensational and I want to experience it again," says the folk rock'n'roller. The superstar thus completes the line-up for the anniversary mega show organized by ip-media from Pörtschach.
Among others, Rainhard Fendrich, Ben Zucker, Christl Stürmer, Thorsteinn Einarsson, Chris Steger, Semino Rossi, Marianne Rosenberg, Michelle, Melissa Naschenweng and, for the last time, the Seer have already bought their tickets to perform. Tickets are still available at Ö-Ticket and at the box office, which opens at 4 pm on both concert days. And there is also good news from Klagenfurt Mobil GmbH: the Starnacht ticket is also valid as a free ticket for the KMG buses, simply show your ticket, set off and enjoy the concert.
