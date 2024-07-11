Musical hit in Linz
Robin Hood: A direct hit right into the heart
A superbly staged experience: "Robin Hood - the Musical" had a brilliant Austrian premiere at the Musiktheater Linz; Chris de Burgh composed rousing hits for it. Not only did the audience thank the magnificent twelve-strong ensemble with long standing ovations, Chris de Burgh was there too - and was thrilled!
Unusual! The first big applause came even before the show began. It was for world star Chris de Burgh, who had come to Linz for the premiere of "his" musical "Robin Hood". An acclaimed production presented by the "Krone".
The story of the "King of Thieves" is well known. But Matthias Davids' production is unadulterated and multi-layered: Robin undergoes a transformation from a young man with a father complex to a traumatized war returnee to a social fighter for the outlaws.
Strong men - and strong women
The emancipated interpretation of Marian, the strong woman behind the freedom fighter, is also special. Kim Duddy's choreography is rocking and contemporary, unfolding magnificently on an intelligent, versatile image (Hans Kudlich).
Goosebump moments during the songs
The actors are also impressive: Philipp Büttner is a completely convincing Robin Hood. Thomas Hohler as his childhood friend and later adversary Guy von Gisbourne is not inferior to him. Tamara Pascual, new to the role of Marian, transforms herself from an innocent to a self-confident woman and impresses with her singing. Philipp Hägeli is also congenial as the self-absorbed King John.
Chris de Burgh created touching melodies and songs with catchy tunes for the musical together with Dennis Martin. His hit "Don't Pay the Ferryman" becomes Robin Hood's anthem "Freedom for Nottingham". The audience showered the Austrian premiere with standing ovations!
"Robin Hood - The Musical": There are performances until July 28, 2024 at the Musiktheater Linz, the only performance venue for the musical in Austria. Incidentally, Krone Bonus Card holders receive a discount on tickets.
