Robin Hood: A direct hit right into the heart

Goosebump moments during the songs

The actors are also impressive: Philipp Büttner is a completely convincing Robin Hood. Thomas Hohler as his childhood friend and later adversary Guy von Gisbourne is not inferior to him. Tamara Pascual, new to the role of Marian, transforms herself from an innocent to a self-confident woman and impresses with her singing. Philipp Hägeli is also congenial as the self-absorbed King John.