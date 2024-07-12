Will Olympic rowers lose their training center?

On July 4, a short letter from a lawyer fluttered into the offices of the Vienna Rowing Association (WRV). Content: Vienna City Wildwasser GmbH terminates the rental contract. The water sports center in Aspern, including boats and training equipment, must be vacated within a year.



For WRV President Andreas Kral, this is a catastrophe: "There is absolutely no alternative to the training course on the New Danube and it is unique in Austria. People train hard here every day."