“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Five-year-old Hercules was handed in to the animal shelter as a foundling after he had been living in Münzbach (district of Perg) for some time. The agile tomcat could never be caught until he was finally caught and brought to the animal shelter. It soon became apparent that he was not happy with other cats and missed his beloved forays into nature. We are now looking for a home for Herkules where he can roam free and live as a lone prince. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87