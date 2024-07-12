Vorteilswelt
Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 15:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted by animal welfare organizations.

Ilvy – die Aufgeschlossene
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

The German shepherd Ilvy was born in June 2023. She is an extremely outgoing and friendly companion. In keeping with her young age, Ilvy is full of energy and a thirst for adventure. She gets on very well with other dogs. Who will take in this pretty shepherd dog? 
Tel.: 0 664/541 50 79

Mango und Papaya – ein farbenfrohes Pärchen
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Mango and Papaya are so-called rose-headed parrots and therefore belong to the species of small parrots. They are about ten months old and were acquired without much thought as "playmates" for children. Unfortunately, their interest did not last long, which is why the two colorful birds are now being placed in a large, spacious aviary where they have plenty of room to fly. They should also be offered daily free flight in a safe room.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87

Lynx – die Einzelprinzessin
(Bild: Laura Berndl)
(Bild: Laura Berndl)

The two-year-old female cat Lynx was discovered in an allotment garden. Unfortunately, it was never possible to find an owner, which is why the adorable velvet paw is now being given to a new home where she can go outside. As she is not a big fan of conspecifics, she would like to live there as a solitary princess.
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87

Cokolino – der freundliche Wuschelkopf
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Cokolino is about two years old and a typical terrier: active, friendly and a bit stubborn. He is generally friendly with other dogs, but with males it's all about sympathy. Being left alone for a certain period of time is also no problem for this little guy. He is also ideal as a family dog and gets on well with children. 
Phone: 0 732/24 78 87

Rattenquartett – für Nager-Freunde
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

AlgarinAramRhadam and Dermid (two of them in the picture) were found abandoned by passers-by in Linz's Paracelsusstraße. The four little rats are just under a year old and will be placed with rodent lovers. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87

Herkules – der Naturbursche
(Bild: Laura Berndl)
(Bild: Laura Berndl)

Five-year-old Hercules was handed in to the animal shelter as a foundling after he had been living in Münzbach (district of Perg) for some time. The agile tomcat could never be caught until he was finally caught and brought to the animal shelter. It soon became apparent that he was not happy with other cats and missed his beloved forays into nature. We are now looking for a home for Herkules where he can roam free and live as a lone prince. Phone: 0 732/24 78 87

