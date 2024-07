Corona! Mark Cavendish loses important helper

Ninth abandonment

Although the three-time Danish champion felt well and had no serious symptoms, the team decided to end the Tour in order to protect Mörkov from long-term consequences. For the experienced racer, his last Tour of France ended prematurely. He will retire at the end of the year. Before the start of the 203.6-kilometre twelfth stage starting in Aurillac, there were a total of nine tasks in this Tour.