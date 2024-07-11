Huawei facing exclusion
5G expansion: China insists on fair conditions
China has reacted critically to the impending decision to install Chinese technology in 5G networks in Germany. A spokeswoman in Beijing said that politicizing economic, trade and technology issues would only disrupt cooperation and was not in the interests of either side.
China hopes that Germany will respect the facts, make reasonable decisions and offer a transparent and non-discriminatory market environment for companies from all countries, the government spokesperson added.
Informed sources had previously reported that German government representatives and mobile phone companies had agreed on a way forward. However, a contract has yet to be signed. As a first step, components from Chinese providers will no longer be allowed to be installed in the so-called core network from 2026.
The core network essentially refers to the data centers in which masses of data are processed.
The second step relates to the access network, in which no Chinese technology may be used in control systems from 2029 - these are considered to be the intelligent and therefore critical part of this network. According to the informed circles, the antennas are not the issue.
Concerns about Chinese access
Chinese technology in 5G network expansion has been the subject of heated debate for years. It is driven by concerns that China could gain access to German cell phone networks via providers such as Huawei.
The Chinese government spokesperson pointed out that Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications companies have been active in Europe for many years and have built high-quality infrastructure there. They had also created many jobs and tax revenues.
"Bordering on negligence"
In the Bundestag, however, there is resistance to the German government's decision. "The fact that the companies will have to wait years to install the relevant components represents a veritable security risk," said Konstantin von Notz, deputy leader of the Green parliamentary group, to the Reuters news agency on Thursday. "Five years is simply an extremely long time, especially in view of what has happened in terms of security policy over the past two years."
Von Notz accused the German government of placing too much emphasis on economic policy considerations. "That borders on negligence."
"It is a mystery to me why it took the traffic light more than two years to decide to exclude Chinese components from the German mobile network after the new geopolitical situation since 24 February 2022 due to internal disputes," CDU digital expert Rainer Brandl also criticized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.