Bloody youth mania

First trailer for the uproarious satire with Demi Moore!

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 15:00

After several smaller roles, Demi Moore is now celebrating her big cinema comeback with "The Substance". The body-horror satire about Hollywood's youth mania already caused a stir and standing ovations at the world premiere in Cannes. krone.at now exclusively shows the first trailer for the cult actress' Oscar-worthy tour-de-force performance!

A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you: What many people dream of, and not just in Hollywood, promises to become reality in "The Substance" thanks to a mysterious rejuvenating agent. For the ageing actress Elizabeth (Demi Moore), it is supposed to be a new beginning as the best version of herself. The first application exceeds all expectations, but the instructions for use must be followed exactly. Otherwise the beauty sleep will be followed by a rude awakening.

Discarded TV aerobics icon Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), once an Oscar-winning actress with her own star on the Walk of Fame, gets another chance to be young.
Discarded TV aerobics icon Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), once an Oscar-winning actress with her own star on the Walk of Fame, gets another chance to be young.
(Bild: © Universal Studios)

Unrestrainedly over the top
The first trailer for "The Substance" gives an idea of just how crazy and absurd this rude awakening turns out to be. It brings back memories of Meryl Streep in "Death Suits Her" - wrapped up in a super-stylish, high-gloss look and even more unrestrainedly over-the-top than you can imagine. With a Demi Moore who delivers a completely unpretentious performance.

The movie is definitely not for the faint-hearted, as the scenes in the trailer make clear. But it is for all fans of biting satire who are not put off by gallons of fake blood and other bizarrely gory images. This impressive film also doesn't skimp on the nudity.

Margaret Qualley plays a younger version of Demi Moore.
Margaret Qualley plays a younger version of Demi Moore.
(Bild: © Universal Studios)
(Bild: © Universal Studios)
(Bild: © Universal Studios)
(Bild: © Universal Studios)
(Bild: © Universal Studios)
A week for you. A week for your new self. The actress can live as her younger self for seven days at a time.
A week for you. A week for your new self. The actress can live as her younger self for seven days at a time.
(Bild: © Universal Studios)

In the leading roles of "The Substance", which was directed and scripted by Coralie Fargeat ("Revenge"), Moore ("The Jane File", "A Matter of Honor", "An Immoral Offer") is joined by Margaret Qualley ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "Kinds of Kindness", "Poor Things") as Moore's younger version and cult actor Dennis Quaid ("So Far from Heaven", "The Decision", "The Day After Tomorrow") as the slimy producer Harvey.

The "Ghost" star could earn his first Oscar nomination with "The Substance".
The "Ghost" star could earn his first Oscar nomination with "The Substance".
(Bild: © Universal Studios)

Film release of "The Substance" in Austria: September 20, 2024

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Dragan
Harald Dragan
Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

