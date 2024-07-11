Bloody youth mania
First trailer for the uproarious satire with Demi Moore!
After several smaller roles, Demi Moore is now celebrating her big cinema comeback with "The Substance". The body-horror satire about Hollywood's youth mania already caused a stir and standing ovations at the world premiere in Cannes. krone.at now exclusively shows the first trailer for the cult actress' Oscar-worthy tour-de-force performance!
A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you: What many people dream of, and not just in Hollywood, promises to become reality in "The Substance" thanks to a mysterious rejuvenating agent. For the ageing actress Elizabeth (Demi Moore), it is supposed to be a new beginning as the best version of herself. The first application exceeds all expectations, but the instructions for use must be followed exactly. Otherwise the beauty sleep will be followed by a rude awakening.
Unrestrainedly over the top
The first trailer for "The Substance" gives an idea of just how crazy and absurd this rude awakening turns out to be. It brings back memories of Meryl Streep in "Death Suits Her" - wrapped up in a super-stylish, high-gloss look and even more unrestrainedly over-the-top than you can imagine. With a Demi Moore who delivers a completely unpretentious performance.
The movie is definitely not for the faint-hearted, as the scenes in the trailer make clear. But it is for all fans of biting satire who are not put off by gallons of fake blood and other bizarrely gory images. This impressive film also doesn't skimp on the nudity.
In the leading roles of "The Substance", which was directed and scripted by Coralie Fargeat ("Revenge"), Moore ("The Jane File", "A Matter of Honor", "An Immoral Offer") is joined by Margaret Qualley ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "Kinds of Kindness", "Poor Things") as Moore's younger version and cult actor Dennis Quaid ("So Far from Heaven", "The Decision", "The Day After Tomorrow") as the slimy producer Harvey.
Film release of "The Substance" in Austria: September 20, 2024
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.