First trailer for the uproarious satire with Demi Moore!

A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you: What many people dream of, and not just in Hollywood, promises to become reality in "The Substance" thanks to a mysterious rejuvenating agent. For the ageing actress Elizabeth (Demi Moore), it is supposed to be a new beginning as the best version of herself. The first application exceeds all expectations, but the instructions for use must be followed exactly. Otherwise the beauty sleep will be followed by a rude awakening.