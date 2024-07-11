Drink in the quarry
With smoke and mirrors: Ministers hard at work
The premiere of Verdi's Aida on Wednesday evening at the quarry in St. Margarethen was a feast - and for the Foreign Minister, it was probably also a feast of pleasure.
Fans and friends of classical music, hundreds of eager spectators, the "fine" society, even Burgenland Governor Doskozil did not miss out on this spectacle despite a recent laryngeal operation: In the quarry in St. Margarethen, the popular opera Aida was performed for the first time this year under the direction of Daniel Serafin.
Even before the performance began, snacks and refreshments were served in the designated VIP area: water to withstand the heat, a "flying buffet" for the palate and a glass or two of sparkling wine to toast the social gathering. Foreign Minister and former Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was also among the guests.
The 55-year-old did the same for the illustrious group and didn't miss out on the delicious but plentiful appetizers. Surprisingly skillful, he balanced the many "delicacies" in his almost too small hand, and the seafood tabouleh found a place in his wine glass without further ado.
He skillfully enjoyed the delicacies served and even had a chat with former Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler. What about remains as mysterious as the outcome of the tragic love story in ancient Egypt ...
