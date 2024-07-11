Attempted murder trial at Reumannplatz in Vienna

At the same time, a 28-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown man in the Favoritenstraße area on March 17. Also in March, an argument escalated at Reumannplatz in which a 32-year-old man was stabbed deeply in the thigh. On May 24, a police officer was attacked by a Jordanian (41) on Keplerplatz. Only the stab protection vest that the officer was wearing saved him from serious injury. A weapons ban zone has been in force in the area since March 30.