Farmer injured
Accident in vineyard: Tractor buries driver
During mowing work in the Imbach vineyards on Monday morning, a worker came off the secured ground, the tractor tipped over together with the driver and buried the man underneath it. Passers-by heard his cries for help and alerted the fire department.
When they arrived at the scene of the accident on the Pfeningberg, the firefighters from Imbach, Senftenberg and Krems-Rehberg did not hesitate for long. The seriously injured farmer was trapped under the tractor unit, which weighed several tons. The emergency services had to cover the last few meters on foot, as it was not possible to drive in with heavy equipment.
Quick rescue with a jack
Using a jack, the Florianis were able to lift the cab at least enough to free the patient's trapped leg. After stabilization by the emergency doctor, the injured man was taken to the ambulance with the support of the fire department and taken to the university hospital in Krems. Nothing is known about his exact condition, but the man is probably out of danger.
After around one and a half hours, the fire department was able to end its operation. Before that, the overturned tractor and the embankment chopper, which was hanging over the side, had to be recovered. The firefighters even had to call in an excavator to assist them.
