Series of accidents in Tyrol
E-biker loses control, crashes onto boulder
The series of fatal accidents involving e-bikes in Tyrol continues unabated: once again, two people have been seriously injured in crashes. In Kramsach in the district of Kufstein, for example, a 53-year-old man went off a path on his electric mountain bike on Wednesday - he fell over a slope and came to rest between boulders.
The accident in Kramsach happened at around 6.30 pm. Earlier that afternoon, a local man (60) and a 53-year-old German had ridden their e-bikes from the village to a mountain hut. As they were riding back down into the valley on the partly steep and roughly gravelled hiking trail, it happened.
Off the path
"In a steep right-hand bend at around 1,030 meters above sea level, the 53-year-old man in front went off the left-hand side of the path on his e-bike for unknown reasons. The man then fell about five meters over steep, rocky forest terrain and came to rest between several rocks," reported the police.
His companion and another mountain biker who happened to be passing by provided first aid and called the emergency services.
The German suffered serious injuries. "His companion and another mountain biker who happened to be passing by provided first aid and made the emergency call", the investigators continued.
Helicopter had to abort mission
The injured man then received emergency medical treatment from the emergency services of the Kramsach mountain rescue team, the ambulance service and the alpine police and was taken down to the valley and then to the hospital in Kufstein by the ambulance service. The emergency helicopter "Heli 4" had to abort the mission due to the weather.
Crashed 40 meters over a slope
A serious e-bike accident had already occurred in Steinberg am Rofan (Schwaz district) early on Wednesday afternoon. A 58-year-old German, who was a member of a group of eight, crashed while riding downhill on the red-marked Hinterbergweg.
According to the police, the man rode over a root and slipped sideways. "As a result, he lost control of his bike and crashed down the steep grassy slope interspersed with trees. After around 40 meters, he came to rest injured," reported the police.
His companions climbed down to him, administered first aid and raised the alarm. The injured man was ultimately flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter.
