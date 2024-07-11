“Giant” only came to basketball during Corona

Dietz only got into basketball during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, he was a soccer player. And has developed rapidly since making the switch. Last season, he was already with the U16 national team at the European B Championships in Romania, and this year he is back in the extended U18 team squad. "It's a great honor for me to be given new opportunities by moving to Traiskirchen," Dietz is convinced, "I'm already looking forward to the coming season and the new challenges."