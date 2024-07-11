4 out of 5 Jews complain about anti-Semitism in the EU

One in two people publicly renounce Jewish symbols

As a result of these experiences, many people feel compelled to hide their Jewishness in public. In Austria, 29 percent of Jews never wear Jewish symbols in public due to security concerns. Among all study participants, this figure was as high as 48 percent. For 66 percent (EU: 76 percent), this was the case at least occasionally. 70 percent of respondents felt at least occasionally held responsible for the policies of the Israeli government because of their Jewishness (EU: 75 percent).