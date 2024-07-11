After reaching the final
Southgate: “We are here to make history”
European Championship runners-up England beat the Netherlands 2:1 in Dortmund on Wednesday - and are back in the final. Coach Gareth Southgate is now planning the big coup against Spain.
"We're here to make history," said England's team boss after the 2:1 win against the Netherlands. "We played so well. It was a complicated game and we kept having to make changes, especially defensively. We always had to adapt and the players made so many good decisions. The end is special for this team and the reward for everything they put into this."
"We will give everything"
Harry Kane also knew: "Every single player fought, no one was a star. Watkins was patient, the goal was outstanding, he deserved it. We had the game under control, especially in the first half, the Dutch were a bit stronger in the second half, but we deserved the win." The scorer of the 1:1 goal is also already thinking about the final on Sunday. "It will be anything but easy against Spain, but we're determined to make history. We'll give it everything we've got."
King Charles III, meanwhile, is already thinking about the health of the nation: "We offer the team our warmest congratulations on reaching the final and send our best wishes for Sunday's match. May I encourage you to secure victory without last-minute wonder goals or penalty dramas, for I am sure that would ease the strain on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.