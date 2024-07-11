Vorteilswelt
After reaching the final

Southgate: “We are here to make history”

11.07.2024 00:00

European Championship runners-up England beat the Netherlands 2:1 in Dortmund on Wednesday - and are back in the final. Coach Gareth Southgate is now planning the big coup against Spain.

"We're here to make history," said England's team boss after the 2:1 win against the Netherlands. "We played so well. It was a complicated game and we kept having to make changes, especially defensively. We always had to adapt and the players made so many good decisions. The end is special for this team and the reward for everything they put into this."

"We will give everything"
Harry Kane also knew: "Every single player fought, no one was a star. Watkins was patient, the goal was outstanding, he deserved it. We had the game under control, especially in the first half, the Dutch were a bit stronger in the second half, but we deserved the win." The scorer of the 1:1 goal is also already thinking about the final on Sunday. "It will be anything but easy against Spain, but we're determined to make history. We'll give it everything we've got."

(Bild: APA/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)
(Bild: APA/AFP/BENJAMIN CREMEL)

King Charles III, meanwhile, is already thinking about the health of the nation: "We offer the team our warmest congratulations on reaching the final and send our best wishes for Sunday's match. May I encourage you to secure victory without last-minute wonder goals or penalty dramas, for I am sure that would ease the strain on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

