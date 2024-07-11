Southgate: “We are here to make history”

"We will give everything"

Harry Kane also knew: "Every single player fought, no one was a star. Watkins was patient, the goal was outstanding, he deserved it. We had the game under control, especially in the first half, the Dutch were a bit stronger in the second half, but we deserved the win." The scorer of the 1:1 goal is also already thinking about the final on Sunday. "It will be anything but easy against Spain, but we're determined to make history. We'll give it everything we've got."