Strong Austria performance despite defeat

From Austria's point of view, the performance on the pitch was also impressive. Although the 2:1 defeat was the first defeat in the fourth test match, the Brenner eleven were able to fully challenge the first division club. Lustenau played courageously, as demanded by the coach, and only had to concede a 2-1 defeat thanks to a penalty in the final minute. Mikic (60') had equalized the score at 1:1 in the meantime. The Brazilian Santana was also involved in the match.