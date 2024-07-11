Operator clarifies
170 euro fine for parking for one minute too long
The automatic license plate recognition system at Frunpark Asten annoyed two customers from Leonding, who even received a debt collection letter in the post because of a parking fine. The operator of the parking system clarifies the bizarre story.
A fine of just under 170 euros for parking for one minute too long, demanded by a German debt collection agency: this bizarre story took place at Frunpark Asten and left both sides - the customers and the parking system operator - shaking their heads.
One after the other: Daniel Z. and Michael R. from Leonding were in a restaurant in the Asten shopping center on 30 April. Its parking lot has been automatically recording license plates since 2023. This has successfully kept unwanted guests such as drug dealers away at night. During the day, four hours of parking are free. If you want to park for longer free of charge, you can activate your license plate number in the restaurants in Frunpark.
Collection despite objection
The two Leonding residents did just that on the evening in question. "We still got a fine of 90 euros," says Daniel Z. (44) angrily. According to the system, because they left at 00:01 - one minute too late. The 44-year-old immediately lodged an objection, then the long wait began.
"We first received a reminder for 130 euros. Then, at the beginning of July, a letter from a debt collection agency in Germany arrived in the post," says Z. The claim: 169.82 euros.
Penalty already canceled
"The specific case has been canceled," reassures Loyal Parking, the company operating the system. "There were user errors in the catering facility, which is why a fine was issued." Presumably, the Leondinger's license plate was only activated for 30 April, not for 24 hours as intended - which is why the system struck at midnight.
Why was a debt collection agency commissioned anyway? "The process took longer because we wanted to filter between truth and falsehood. When we canceled the fine, the debt collection mail was already on its way," says Loyal Parking, which emphasizes that it has many locations and few complaints.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
