“People think you’re super rich after the ESC”

A year ago, she took part in the biggest music competition in the world and sang in front of over 160 million people, now she is asking her fans for money via social media: singer Salena is currently trying to fight her way through the music world as an independent artist. Not an easy road, as she reveals in an interview with krone.tv presenter Annie Müller Martínez. That's why she now needs money: €18,000 to make her dream of releasing her own EP with five new songs possible.