Trial in Feldkirch
Additional sentence without consequences
Despite several burglaries in the Vorarlberg lowlands, a 17-year-old has only been formally sentenced. The reason for this: an earlier sentence also covers offenses that became known later.
"The last trial probably didn't make much of an impression on you. I can only tell you that this is not the right way." Right at the beginning of the trial on Tuesday, the public prosecutor had words of warning for the accused.
Despite his age, the young lad already has a lot on his record: at the beginning of June, the teenager had already received a partial fine of 880 euros for burglary, half of which was suspended. At the beginning of January, he had committed several crimes with two other boys in Lochau and Bregenz as a so-called "contributory offender".
Old sentence covers new offenses
Because further crimes could be proven against him in the course of a cell phone analysis, there was now another reunion in court and the next conviction in the form of an additional sentence. But only formally. In the judge's opinion, the sentence imposed at the time was sufficient to cover the offenses that were later proven. In concrete terms, this means that the defendant was again convicted of burglary, but without any noticeable consequences.
The judge's succinct statement to the delinquent, who has now finally found an apprenticeship: "You still have to pay the 440 euros from the last conviction anyway. That's more than your monthly wage." The sentence is final. Regardless of this, the teenager will soon be facing his next trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
