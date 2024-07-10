Return to the Bundesliga
LASK sign winger Alexis Tibidi
LASK have added to their attacking options with the signing of French winger Alexis Tibidi. The 20-year-old played for Manchester City's U23 team in the spring and has now come to Linz from Troyes.
Tibidi has signed a contract with the Athletiker until the summer of 2028. He is already familiar with the Austrian Bundesliga from his stint at SCR Altach in the 2022 autumn season. The player, who was on loan from Stuttgart at the time, left the Vorarlberg club for France in the spring of 2023.
"Lots of pace and dynamism"
"With Alexis Tibidi, we are getting a technically very accomplished player who brings a lot of pace and dynamism. He has already gained valuable experience in the German Bundesliga, in France, in the Austrian Bundesliga and most recently in Manchester City's U23s and has been able to demonstrate his qualities on several occasions," said LASK sporting director Radovan Vujanovic about the new signing.
The French youth team player played for his home country at the U20 World Cup last year. The 1.87 m tall Tibidi scored five times in 16 league games for Altach. Troyes currently plays in the French second division and is part of the global network of the City Football Group from Abu Dhabi.
