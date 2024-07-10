Graz hands over the case
AUA hail flight: Investigations now back in Lower Austria
The horror hail flight of an AUA Airbus with the flight number OS434 on June 9 is also a matter for the judiciary. Was there negligence? The investigation has now moved from the public prosecutor's office in Graz to Lower Austria.
The pictures of the AUA aircraft with the completely damaged windshield and broken nose went around the world. The 173 passengers and crew remained unharmed on the flight from Mallorca to Vienna-Schwechat - but the question remains as to why the plane flew directly into a strong thunderstorm cell. Even the emergency call "Mayday" was made. There are many speculations, for example that the pilot was in the toilet.
We went down abruptly, it really hit us for a few seconds and there was a rumble. Then I saw pieces of plastic flying past"
Passagier Manuel H.
Viennese lawyer Wolfgang List sent a statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office in Korneuburg (Lower Austria) on behalf of two passengers. The accusation is negligent endangerment of the public - probably in the direction of the pilots. The public prosecutor's office in Korneuburg initially stated that the public prosecutor's office in Graz was responsible and the file was forwarded. This was because the incident had taken place over Eastern Styria.
On Wednesday, Arnulf Rumpold, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz, then said that the case had been "handed back" to his colleagues in Lower Austria. The local jurisdiction had turned out to be wrong. Now it's back to the public prosecutors in Korneuburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.