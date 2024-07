A favorite recipe from grandma!

Preparation: Lightly caramelize the sugar with a little water. Add the finely chopped onions and garlic and fry gently for 5 minutes. Add the caraway seeds and paprika and fry lightly. Deglaze with vinegar and reduce. Finely chop the cabbage and add. Caramelize lightly for 30 minutes. Cook the patties separately and add to the cabbage. Season to taste with lemon, salt and pepper and thicken lightly with butter.