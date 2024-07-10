Soldiers in front of the hotel
Özcan on wolf salute anger: “Don’t know point of view”
Turkish international footballer Salih Özcan has spoken in a podcast about his experiences during the European Championship tournament. He revealed that the team hotel was protected by Turkish soldiers. Meanwhile, he thanked the fans for their "crazy but awesome" support. However, the BVB kicker kept a low profile on the subject of the wolf salute.
In the podcast "Schlag & Fertig", hosted by former professional footballer Jonas Hector and satirist Fabian Köster, Özcan was asked about the controversial goal celebration of his team-mate Merih Demiral, for which the ÖFB shocker was ultimately also banned two games by UEFA. "Those are the emotions. I don't know his point of view," explained Özcan.
The midfielder explained that the debate surrounding the scandalous cheer was deliberately not addressed within the team: "We knew it would drag us down." In general, the international believes that soccer and politics should be more strictly separated. "Do your job. You can deal with political issues in your private life, but leave it private and stick to your soccer," said the 26-year-old.
That's why he was also critical of the statements made by France star Kylian Mbappe regarding the parliamentary elections: "I'm just a fan of letting soccer be soccer."
However, the Dortmund native is delighted with the support the national team has received from the fans. "That carried us through the tournament. It was extreme outside the hotel, there were thousands of people," enthuses Özcan. Some fans tried to get into the hotel, which is why a special measure was used, as Özcan reveals: "We had 35 soldiers stationed there from Turkey. Blockades were set up around the hotel." But the 26-year-old was not afraid, his final conclusion: "Our fans are crazy, but awesome!"
