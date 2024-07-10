Özcan on wolf salute anger: “Don’t know point of view”

However, the Dortmund native is delighted with the support the national team has received from the fans. "That carried us through the tournament. It was extreme outside the hotel, there were thousands of people," enthuses Özcan. Some fans tried to get into the hotel, which is why a special measure was used, as Özcan reveals: "We had 35 soldiers stationed there from Turkey. Blockades were set up around the hotel." But the 26-year-old was not afraid, his final conclusion: "Our fans are crazy, but awesome!"