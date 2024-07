Asylum seekers: the federal states refused 102,200 times

Vienna at almost 200 percent, all others in default

With the exception of Vienna, which exceeds the admission quota with 197 percent, all federal states are accepting fewer people than they have promised, criticize the NEOS. "The federal government is watching and then dishonestly pointing the finger at Vienna," says asylum spokesperson Stephanie Krisper. In the federal capital, a NEOS politician, Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr, has been responsible for integration since November 2020.