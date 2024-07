Vienna main competition without Plesiutschnig/Schützenhöfer

Dorina and Ronja Klinger, who qualified for the main competition via wildcard, will start the tournament on Wednesday (1.30 pm) in the group phase against qualifiers. The men's qualification will also take place on Wednesday with three ÖVV teams. Austria's Olympic duo Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst, also in the main draw thanks to a wild card, will play for the first time on Thursday (11.30 a.m.) against Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot from the Netherlands.