Tour de France 2024
Jasper Philipsen wins stage 10 in a sprint!
Belgian sprint star Jasper Philipsen has won the 5th bunch sprint of the 111th Tour de France!
The 26-year-old professional cyclist won the 10th stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond on Tuesday after 187.3 kilometers ahead of the Eritrean Biniam Girmay and the German Pascal Ackermann. Philipsen had previously missed out on winning the day several times at this year's edition. As expected, nothing changed at the top of the overall standings.
Tadej Pogacar goes into Wednesday's demanding eleventh stage with a 33-second lead over time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is 1:15 minutes back in third. The Austrian Felix Gall finished 74th with the peloton and improved one place in the overall classification to 16th place. His gap to Pogacar is still 6:06 minutes.
Initial average of just over 40 km/h
After the start in Orléans, the peloton took it easy. In the first few hours of the race, the pros averaged just over 40 km/h. All the teams were expecting a bunch sprint, so there was no breakaway group. It was only in the finale that things got really fast thanks to the work of the sprinter teams and the tailwind that set in.
A climbing test awaits on Wednesday in the Massif Central. On the 211 kilometers to the ski resort of Le Loiran, the final 50 kilometers are particularly tough with four mountain classifications. The stage is made for breakaways. But there could also be attacks from the contenders for overall victory.
The result of the 10th stage:
1st Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin 4:20:06 hours
2nd Biniam Girmay (ERI) Intermarché
3rd Pascal Ackermann (GER) Premier Tech
Further:
74. Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon
85th Marco Haller (AUT) Red Bull
136th Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) Movistar - all same time
The standings in the overall standings:
1st Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 40:02:48 hrs.
2nd Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal +33 sec.
3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma +1:15 min.
Further:
16. Felix Gall (AUT) Decathlon +6:06
95th Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) Movistar +1:13:35 hrs.
116th Marco Haller (AUT) Red Bull +1:22:14
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
