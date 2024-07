Gang conflict: man in custody for attempted murder

Injured in exchange of fire

The police assume that there could be a connection between the night-time stabbing in Meidling on Sunday evening and the mass brawl in Brigittenau on Friday evening. In the first incident, arguments escalated on social media. It ended in a fierce exchange of gunfire with three people injured. Syrians and Chechens attacked each other with wooden slats, pepper spray, knives and firearms. The alerted police were able to stop several young men in the vicinity of the crime scene.