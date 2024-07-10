Classic car meeting: Yes, we’re here with our tractor!

Own ladies' competition for the 30th anniversary

It almost makes sense that he is the chairman of the vintage tractor club with its 37 members and organizes a large annual gathering. On Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1.30 p.m.), it's time for the 30th time and the event will once again be held at Heurigenschenke Duschanek. 250 participants are expected to put their skills to the test on a skills course. There will also be a separate women's competition.