Hotspot Horitschon
Classic car meeting: Yes, we’re here with our tractor!
This weekend, 250 participants are expected to compete in a skills competition at the classic car meeting in Horitschon. A corso is also on the program. Host Christian Szauer, who has succumbed to the magic of the machines, will also be there.
Christian Szauer from Horitschon proudly owns 15 tractors - the oldest model was registered for traffic in 1955. "But that's enough now, I've run out of space," says the 51-year-old, who inherited his passion for collecting from his late father Johann. "Even as a boy, I was fascinated by these vehicles - what power they have, how beautiful they are."
Own ladies' competition for the 30th anniversary
It almost makes sense that he is the chairman of the vintage tractor club with its 37 members and organizes a large annual gathering. On Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (1.30 p.m.), it's time for the 30th time and the event will once again be held at Heurigenschenke Duschanek. 250 participants are expected to put their skills to the test on a skills course. There will also be a separate women's competition.
"People come to us from all over Austria," says Szauer. "But there are also a lot of Hungarians and Slovaks. And you wouldn't believe how many spectators we attract year after year who are enthusiastic about our classic cars."
Because, as mentioned, the Central Burgenlander no longer has any room in his fleet, he has shifted his focus to collecting toy tractors. Over the years, he has amassed more than 1000 pieces, which are neatly arranged in display cabinets and constantly dusted off. Behind the closed door is the blackout room, by the way, where Szauer hoards everyday objects that can do without electricity: Old irons, coffee grinders, gramophones ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
