Rape freely invented

The 17-year-old Bulgarian woman, who lives in Vorarlberg, and her 21-year-old compatriot had met on Tinder. Numerous chats were followed by a visit from Romeo, who lives in Holland, to his Juliet. When the internet acquaintance turned up at the 17-year-old's home last October and the love heaven was full of violins, not only her fuses were blown, but also her own - much to the chagrin of the girl's worried parents. At least the daughter keeps in touch with her father by phone.