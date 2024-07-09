Successful rescue!
Kangal bitch “Azula” went through months of hell
Thanks to exemplary cooperation between animal lovers, animal rights activists and the mayor of Klagenfurt, months of animal suffering have finally come to an end. Kangal bitch Azula went through hell in an apartment.
First things first: guard dogs have no place in apartments! But that didn't matter to a dog owner in Klagenfurt. She got the four-legged friend as a puppy and when the first difficulties arose, the animal was tortured by having to wear a muzzle loop for hours on end, which is actually only allowed to be used for short periods.
What's more, the dog was only allowed out at night; during the day, the poor animal had to spend her life confined indoors. Azula often sat desperately by the window (see photo). The neighbor noticed the dog's ordeal and tried for months to alert the authorities - but to no avail.
Thanks to the dedicated animal rights activists - the city quickly took action against animal cruelty! I hope the dog finds a nice home soon - she deserves it!
Christian Scheider, Bürgermeister
Acceptance by the authorities
In his last moment of need, he started a call for help on Facebook with the shocking pictures. This launched an exemplary rescue operation in which numerous people - including Klagenfurt's mayor and local councillor Michael Gussnig - got involved. On Tuesday morning, the time had come: the official vet intervened and ordered the dog Azula to be taken down, so that she could finally be freed and brought to Tiko. According to an animal rights activist, there was definitely imminent danger. Azula is now undergoing a medical check-up and will finally be allowed to rest at Tiko. This is how animal welfare works!
The dog breeder from Upper Carinthia, who has been breeding Kangals for years, places his puppies without supervision, including in apartments. Attempts have long been made to put a stop to him, as too many puppies are sick and suffer from HD (hip dysplasia). The "Krone" has been warning about the rotten business with guard dogs for years.
Strongest dog in the world
The Kangal is a Turkish shepherd dog that is naturally very alert and suspicious of strangers. In terms of bite strength, the Turkish Kangal ranks first in the world. This breed needs a lot of exercise and as large a territory as possible, or at least a securely fenced garden.
