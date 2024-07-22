More than just a classic
The celebs prove it: White is so hot in summer
White is always hot in summer - but especially so this year. The stars prove that looks in this non-color are more exciting than ever this year.
It's no longer a secret that white is the summer trend color par excellence. That's why celebrities are once again particularly keen to slip into looks in this non-color this year.
Not just an eye-catcher at the "All White" party
But anyone who thinks that monochrome looks are boring is wrong. Kim and co. prove that white is particularly seductive this season - ideally at an "all white" party like the one that entrepreneur Michael Rubin recently celebrated in the Hamptons.
Of course, the Karashians were also there, with their white dresses revealing plenty of bare skin and deep insights.
Model Emily Ratajkowski also joined in the celebrations - and was no less sexy. The model beauty, who posed for colleague Winnie Harlow, opted for a one-shoulder look with a high leg slit.
But Ratajkowski doesn't just like to wear white for party looks, she also cuts a fine figure in a white look in everyday life.
Heidi and Leni also love white
Of course, Heidi Klum is also aware of the effect of white looks in summer, which look particularly beautiful on lightly tanned skin.
In her Paris look, the model beauty combined several trends at once and not only slipped into airy wide-leg trousers, but also into a top with broderie anglaise, under which a white bra flashed.
Heidi and Leni's "partner look" also caused quite a stir at the Formula 1 race in Monte-Carlo. No wonder, as mom and daughter opted for sexy cleavage and a great sense of style.
Summery glamor
Transparency is the trump card for Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez. At the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sicily, she almost stole the show from the models on the catwalk in her see-through dress with a seductive lace bra peeking out from underneath.
Sylvie Meis also loves white. On vacation in Mykonos, she opted for a look that made her look like a Greek goddess.
Michelle Hunziker also exuded plenty of glamor with her sexy dress, which she wore in Venice. Thanks to numerous glittering stones, the white gown, which gave a glimpse of the presenter's toned stomach, sparkled against the glittering waves of the Grand Canal.
And of course, white is also a must on the beach this summer - or on the yacht, as in Heather Graham's case. Because white bikinis simply never go out of fashion!
Combining shades
Celebrities also know that white is not white this summer. In addition to the classic, radiant white, there are more shades to choose from than there have been for a long time.
Whether champagne white, pure white or natural white: all color shades can be combined with each other to make "all white" looks even more exciting.
