Sex in the children's room
Knife attack on father: “I was drunk”
On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man appeared before a jury in Graz Regional Criminal Court for allegedly stabbing his father with a knife in Feldbach (Styria). The father had previously caught him having sex with his girlfriend - next to his siblings in the children's room.
The crime took place in March when the accused came home drunk and had an argument with his father. "I deeply regret hurting him and I swear I didn't want to kill him," the accused affirmed. He had called the police himself after the incident and allowed himself to be arrested without resistance.
What had happened? The young Ukrainian came home from a birthday party to his parents' home and brought his girlfriend with him. When he had sex with her in the children's room where his siblings were sleeping, there was an argument between him and his father. The father rebuked him sharply and there was also a physical altercation.
Son came back with a switchblade
The younger boy left the apartment and returned with a switchblade knife. He used it to stab the father, who was washing himself in the bathroom. The 18-year-old then ran out of the apartment, threw the knife away and finally called the police.
When I argue with my father, I usually lose control.
Der Angeklagte
"Tense relationship"
"He had a very strained relationship with his father, and this argument was the last straw," said the defense attorney, emphasizing: "He is not a murderer." The man was stabbed in the shoulder and flank, but the injuries were not life-threatening.
The 18-year-old emphasized that he had not wanted to kill his father. "Then what did you want?" asked Judge Florian Farmer. "I was drunk and angry and acted in the heat of the moment," the defendant replied. The anger had blocked out his mind. At the police station, he had explained that he wanted to stab his father in the stomach.
During questioning, he admitted to having an aggression and alcohol problem. He underwent therapy in his home country because of his aggressive behavior, but after three sessions the war came and the family had to leave. The victim did not want to testify, his interrogation is shown on video.
