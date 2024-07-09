Vorteilswelt
Costs 60 million

Mega debts, but: Barca wants to get the European Championship hero!

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 10:37

He is one of the absolute superstars at the European Championships in Germany: Spain's winger Nico Williams. The highly indebted top club Barcelona is desperate to sign the Bilbao footballer and believes he has a good chance.

"We are working on completing the club's economic recovery. There are a number of measures that we have been working on and that we will be able to announce soon. It is very reassuring that we can complete this process, which has taken three years", Barca president Joan Laporta is quoted as saying by the radio station "Catalunya Radio".

Nico Williams (Bild: AFP)
Nico Williams
(Bild: AFP)

That is why the signing of Williams, who has a market value of around 60 million euros, is realistic. This is the result of the work that has been done in recent years. "We can afford a signing of this magnitude," said Laporta.

Top clubs are queuing up
The 21-year-old Williams still has a contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027, but according to media reports, other teams are lining up to sign the left-back. Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, among others, want to sign the Spanish team player.

Nico Williams (r.) with Lamine Yamal (Bild: AP)
Nico Williams (r.) with Lamine Yamal
(Bild: AP)

A big plus point for Barcelona: young star Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old harmonizes perfectly with Williams in the national team and the two are good friends. Barca player Yamal is said to have been making a move to Barcelona palatable to his buddy for some time now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

