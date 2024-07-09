Pool as a death trap: how to protect your child

In Germany, drowning is the most common cause of fatal accidents among young children under the age of five, and the second most common among five to 14-year-olds. "On average, three children drown in Austria every year. For around three more, the lack of oxygen will result in lifelong, sometimes severe disabilities," emphasizes Prof. Dr. Holger Till, President of the GROSSE SCHÜTZEN KLEINE association and Director of the University Clinic for Paediatric and Adolescent Surgery in Graz. Around 40 children have to be treated as inpatients after a drowning accident.