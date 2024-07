Head-on collision between two motorcycles in Schröcken

A 28-year-old man was riding his motorcycle from Arlberg towards Schoppernau at around 2.25 pm. His journey was slowed down by a truck in the municipality of Schröcken. As a result, the 28-year-old decided to overtake the truck. During the maneuver, however, he overlooked an oncoming 58-year-old German who was also riding a motorcycle - a collision could no longer be avoided and the two two-wheelers crashed head-on into each other.