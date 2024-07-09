Truck driver in custody
Five traffic accidents – then he crashed into a church
The Romanian citizen who drove into the building of a Pentecostal church in Brunn am Gebirge (Mödling district) on Monday, apparently for religious reasons, went on a real rampage on his way to the place of worship. According to previous findings, he was involved in five traffic accidents on his journey, the police reported.
The 32-year-old has since been taken to the Wiener Neustadt prison. According to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager, the charges include intentional endangerment of the public and serious damage to property.
Five accidents during the rampage
In four of the five crashes there was damage to property, said Baumschlager. In one incident, a pedestrian was also struck and slightly injured. Two cars in the vicinity of the Pentecostal church were also affected.
There were no injuries in the building itself, but there was immense damage to property. A priest and two other people were inside the church at the time of the attack.
Reversed into the church
The accused is said to have driven backwards against the church building in several attacks. The incident was reported on Monday at 4.45 pm. The Romanian, who lives in Vienna, was subsequently arrested without resistance.
The 32-year-old, who has lived in Austria since 2020, was taken to Brunn am Gebirge police station in the evening hours and questioned there. He confessed and stated that the church had destroyed his life. The Romanian is said to have been conspicuous in the Pentecostal church a few weeks ago and to have torn up a Bible.
Romanian was not intoxicated
According to Baumschlager, the 32-year-old was not under the influence of alcohol when he was driving. In general, the man was "cooperative and calm". The investigations were carried out by the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
