Bargain? Dortmund probably want ex-Bayern player

However, other clubs are also interested in Hojbjerg, who played for the Danes at the European Championships. First and foremost Fenerbahce Istanbul with coach Jose Mourinho. Dortmund are also currently working intensively on the transfer of Pascal Groß from Brighton & Hove Albion. This transfer has priority for the time being. Can and Mats Hummels, for example, have proven that a Bayern past does not have to be an obstacle. They also took their first professional steps in Munich.