Accusation now aiding and abetting
Schumacher blackmail: One suspect is free
One of three suspects in the attempted blackmail of the family of former German Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has been released. The reason is a new state of investigation, said senior public prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert.
The 30-year-old was released from custody on bail of 10,000 euros. The man had to surrender his passport. "We are only accusing him of aiding and abetting, he is probably not the initiator of the crime," said Baumert.
The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported on the release. Last week, the public prosecutor's office in Wuppertal informed the public that the police had arrested a man suspected of being behind the blackmail attempt. The man in question is a 52-year-old who had worked as a security service provider for the Schumacher family. The man was arrested on Thursday in Wülfrath near Wuppertal as the new main suspect.
Two suspected blackmailers
Investigators had previously arrested two suspected blackmailers of the family. They are said to have demanded 15 million euros - otherwise they would publish the data on the darknet. They had sent some files to the family as proof.
The two are a 53-year-old man with 19 previous convictions and his 30-year-old son. Both were arrested on June 19 in a supermarket parking lot in Groß-Gerau, Hesse. According to the public prosecutor's office, the son has now been released from custody.
