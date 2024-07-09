Extreme weather leaves Styrian farmers in despair

"There are no more normal years"

However, many other Styrian farmers are thinking of giving up - and you can't blame them, because "there are no more normal years", according to the experts who visited Sigi Wels yesterday for an on-site inspection. The hail insurance company has already reported 45 million euros in damage, just for Styria, just for this year, which is far from over. So far, only the horror year of 2016 has been worse.