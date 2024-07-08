Police now investigating after storm tragedy

Investigations in three directions

"We are investigating in three directions for negligent bodily harm", confirmed the regional police. Firstly, against the organizer of the knights' festival. Although the Linzer Tummelplatz was part of the event site, there was apparently no performance taking place at the time of the accident. Investigations are also underway against the owner of the tree that fell in the storm - the 28-metre-high ginkgo tree is privately owned.