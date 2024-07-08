Tree hit nine-year-old girl
Police now investigating after storm tragedy
The drama at Tummelplatz in Linz, where parts of a tree fell on a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter, is now being investigated in three directions. Meanwhile, new storms are threatening towards the end of the week.
It was a terrible few minutes: On Saturday, tree limbs fell on several people at Tummelplatz in Linz, including a mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter from Kremsmünster, who were left unconscious and seriously injured - we reported. The tragic incident is now also being investigated.
Investigations in three directions
"We are investigating in three directions for negligent bodily harm", confirmed the regional police. Firstly, against the organizer of the knights' festival. Although the Linzer Tummelplatz was part of the event site, there was apparently no performance taking place at the time of the accident. Investigations are also underway against the owner of the tree that fell in the storm - the 28-metre-high ginkgo tree is privately owned.
And thirdly, the company that erected the lamp post at Tummelplatz is also facing questions. It also toppled over, but nobody was injured.
Threat of another storm
Meanwhile, around 100 employees of the City of Linz were busy clearing up on Monday. In any case, trees owned by the provincial capital are regularly checked: "For example, rotten branches are cut off. If trees are no longer in good condition, they are also felled," says the responsible city councillor Eva Schobesberger (Greens) to "Krone".
The trees may soon have to withstand another storm: "There will certainly be thunderstorms this week," predicts meteorologist Alexander Ohms from GeoSphere Austria. Around Wednesday, but especially on Friday. "There could potentially be another prominent line of thunderstorms in the early evening, similar to Saturday", says Ohms: "The thunderstorms will move through quickly, the most dangerous thing is the wind."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.