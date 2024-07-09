Ten-year anniversary
“Rollin Dudes” festival: Cult cars on the move
The legendary "Rollin Dudes" festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary next weekend - and in a promising new location. The Grottenhof Leibnitz will become a mecca for fans of US cars, rock'n'roll and the whole lifestyle surrounding it. "Krone" Bonuscard holders receive a 20% discount on tickets!
The tenth edition of the now legendary festival featuring iconic US cars, bikes and live rock'n'roll shows is taking place in a new location for the first time this year. On July 12 and 13, the spacious Grottenhof in Leibnitz will be transformed into an Eldorado for fans of American car rarities from the 1930s to the 1970s. International live rock bands and DJs will provide the usual exuberant atmosphere in order to celebrate the corresponding attitude to life.
Colourful supporting program
The organizers are expecting around 4000 to 5000 guests from all over Austria and neighbouring countries at the festival for the whole family. If you want to make a short break out of it, you can use the cozy campsite on site. A wide variety of food trucks will be on hand to pamper the palates of festival visitors, while exhibitors' stands will be selling retro memorabilia, from fashion to record rarities.
Both day tickets and festival passes are available. Young people (up to 18) pay only half price, up to 14 years free admission!
Info and tickets:rollindudes.com
"Krone" Bonus Card holders receive a 20% discount: vorteilswelt.krone.at/rollindudes
